Dr. Beth Lertzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beth Lertzman, MD is a dermatologist in Rochester, NY. Dr. Lertzman completed a residency at Strong Memorial Hospital. She currently practices at Genesee Valley Derm & Lser Cntr and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Lertzman is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Genesee Valley Derm & Lser Cntr2250 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 424-6770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Beth Lertzman, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Rochester General Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lertzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lertzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lertzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Lertzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lertzman.
