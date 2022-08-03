See All Psychiatrists in Palos Heights, IL
Dr. Beth Ledvora, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Beth Ledvora, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.

Dr. Ledvora works at BETH LEDVORA MD SC in Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beth Ledvora MD SC Clinic
    Beth Ledvora MD SC Clinic
7808 W College Dr Ste 2W, Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-5110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palos Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism
Bulimia
Chronic Depression
Delusional Disorder
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)
Impulse Control Disorders
Mood Disorders
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD)
Panic Attack
Panic Disorder
Personality Disorders
Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Diseases
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform Disorder
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 03, 2022
    I've been going to Dr. Ledvora for over 15 years. She is caring and knowledgeable. She has saved my life. I would recommend her to anyone who has depression, anxiety, and / or suicidal ideation. She puts her heart into her work.
    Photo: Dr. Beth Ledvora, MD
    About Dr. Beth Ledvora, MD

    Specialties
    Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1104993161
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Mc Gaw Mc/Northwestern University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beth Ledvora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Ledvora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ledvora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Ledvora works at BETH LEDVORA MD SC in Palos Heights, IL.

    Dr. Ledvora has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ledvora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ledvora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ledvora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

