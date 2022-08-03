Dr. Beth Ledvora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ledvora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Ledvora, MD
Dr. Beth Ledvora, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.
Beth Ledvora MD SC Clinic7808 W College Dr Ste 2W, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 361-5110
- Palos Community Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I've been going to Dr. Ledvora for over 15 years. She is caring and knowledgeable. She has saved my life. I would recommend her to anyone who has depression, anxiety, and / or suicidal ideation. She puts her heart into her work.
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1104993161
- Mc Gaw Mc/Northwestern University
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
