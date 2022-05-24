Dr. Beth Lafont, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lafont is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Lafont, MD
Overview
Dr. Beth Lafont, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Dr. Lafont works at
Locations
-
1
Associates In Central OH OB/GYN7235 Sawmill Rd Ste 200, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 889-6117
-
2
Associates in Central Ohio Obstetrics575 Westar Xing Ste 102, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 839-5555
- 3 6482 E Main St, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 Directions (614) 839-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lafont?
I really love dr lafont she amazing when it comes to things
About Dr. Beth Lafont, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1073758421
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lafont has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lafont accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lafont has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lafont works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lafont. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lafont.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lafont, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lafont appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.