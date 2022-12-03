See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Beth Kurt, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Beth Kurt, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (CHM).

Dr. Kurt works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Grand Rapids
    100 Michigan St NE Fl 10MC085, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 03, 2022
    Absolutely wonderful bedside manner. Dr. Kurt is knowledgeable and kinda winning combination.
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    Dr. Beth Kurt, MD
    About Dr. Beth Kurt, MD

    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700051679
    Education & Certifications

    • St Jude Children's Research Hospital (GME)
    • Grand Rapids Medical Education Research Center/Msu
    • Michigan State University (CHM)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beth Kurt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kurt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kurt accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kurt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kurt works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Kurt’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

