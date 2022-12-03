Overview

Dr. Beth Kurt, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (CHM).



Dr. Kurt works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.