Dr. Beth Kimball, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Kimball, MD
Overview
Dr. Beth Kimball, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Kimball works at
Locations
-
1
IHA Colon and Rectal Surgery5325 Elliott Dr Ste 104, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 712-8150
-
2
Ellen Thompson Womens Health Center5320 Elliott Dr Rm 203, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 712-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kimball?
One nice doctor lady and fabulous surgeon
About Dr. Beth Kimball, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1508806357
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kimball has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimball accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimball works at
Dr. Kimball has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Appendicitis and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimball on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimball. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimball.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimball, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimball appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.