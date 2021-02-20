Overview

Dr. Beth Karmilovich, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Karmilovich works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.