Dr. Jester has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beth Jester, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beth Jester, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Fe, NM.
Dr. Jester works at
Locations
Desert Mountain Skin Cancer Surgery LLC2019 Galisteo St Ste N9B, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 986-9688
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Great dermatology practice! I never feel rushed. Dr. Jester listens (which sadly a lot of doctors don't have time to do anymore). She has a calm and respectful way with patients which I really appreciate. It's possible to get a fairly quick appointment, and when I phoned with a question, I got a call back in about an hour! The practice seems well managed and safe during covid times.
About Dr. Beth Jester, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jester accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jester works at
Dr. Jester has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Jester. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jester.
