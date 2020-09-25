Dr. Beth Hodges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Hodges, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beth Hodges, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Asheboro, NC. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Randolph Hospital.
Dr. Hodges works at
Locations
-
1
Hodges Family Practice610 N Fayetteville St Ste 202, Asheboro, NC 27203 Directions (336) 626-6696
Hospital Affiliations
- Randolph Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Ive seen Doctor Beth Hodges since I was a teen then my child has seen her as well I absolutely love love love her and her staff she has been so attentive and cares about her patients when my daughter got burned accidentally and I took her panicking she helped me get her to the ER and did what she could to help me out all trying to keep me calm while I was hysterical with my baby crying after that they called me to make sure I had made it to the hospital safely as I had to have her taken to Chapel Hill to ICU then even after that her staff kept making follow-up calls with me to ask about my daughter and her recovery that now that I have moved away I still have fond memories of her and her staff over 15 years later she came up in a family table reunion about doctor experiences we have had with another patient of hers and I decided to look up how she was doing If you want a doctor staff who truly cares about you This practice is it. So happy you are doing well Dr. Beth!!!
About Dr. Beth Hodges, MD
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073624870
Education & Certifications
- Riverside Fam Prac
- Riverside Fam Prac
- Wright State U, School of Medicine
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodges has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodges accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hodges speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodges. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.