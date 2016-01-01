Dr. Beth Hochman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hochman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Hochman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beth Hochman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Hochman works at
Locations
1
Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 342-1734Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Beth Hochman, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1487807590
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
