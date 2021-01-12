Dr. Beth Herrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Herrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beth Herrick, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Dr. Herrick works at
Locations
St Elizabeths Medical Center736 Cambridge St, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 789-3232
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr herrick is Terri Honest forthright and attentive She listens and carries through as does her staff
About Dr. Beth Herrick, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1548229016
Education & Certifications
- Yale - New Haven Hosp
- George Washington U Hosp
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herrick accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herrick works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.