Dr. Beth Goldbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Beth Goldbaum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Inc.20 Wall St, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 221-2940Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to 2 other doctors. One could not identify my problem. The other figured it out but was not confident how to treat it because she rarely saw the problem. Dr Goldbaum identified it immediately and was confident about what treatment was required.
About Dr. Beth Goldbaum, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
