Overview

Dr. Beth Friedland, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.



Dr. Friedland works at UNC Kittner Eye Center in Chapel Hill, NC with other offices in Holly Springs, NC and Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.