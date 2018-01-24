See All Ophthalmologists in Chapel Hill, NC
Dr. Beth Friedland, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (15)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Beth Friedland, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.

Dr. Friedland works at UNC Kittner Eye Center in Chapel Hill, NC with other offices in Holly Springs, NC and Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Unc Kittner Eye Center
    2226 Nelson Hwy Ste 200, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (984) 974-2020
  2. 2
    UNC Eye Holly Springs
    781 Avent Ferry Rd, Holly Springs, NC 27540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (984) 974-4040
  3. 3
    UNC Park Ophthalmology
    6512 Six Forks Rd Ste 105, Raleigh, NC 27615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 846-6915

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of North Carolina Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye

Treatment frequency



Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acanthamoeba Keratitis Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
AIDS Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Aniridia Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anophthalmia - Microphthalmia, Isolated Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Autosomal Recessive Nonsyndromic Congenital Nuclear Cataract Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Birdshot Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bullous Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Cataract - Ataxia - Deafness Chevron Icon
Cataract - Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cataract - Microcornea Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Cataract, Microphthalmia - Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Cataract, Zonular Chevron Icon
Catarrh Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Coloboma of Choroid Chevron Icon
Coloboma of Iris Chevron Icon
Coloboma of Lens Chevron Icon
Coloboma of Macula Chevron Icon
Coloboma of Optic Nerve Chevron Icon
Coloboma of Retina Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Cone Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Cone Rod Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Guttata With Anterior Polar Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Flash Burns Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Associated With Systemic Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Phacomatoses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma, Normal Tension, Susceptibility to Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Leber's Congenital Amaurosis (LCA) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 24, 2018
    Our entire family sees Dr. Friedland. She is attentive and very knowledgeable. My daughter had an incident at school and a tree branch hit her eye, Dr. Friedland was in surgery when I called, but called me back as soon as she finished and offered to meet us after hours to see our daughter.
    Stephanie in Durham — Jan 24, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Beth Friedland, MD
    About Dr. Beth Friedland, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1295728608
    Education & Certifications

    • University Fla
    • Jackson Mem Hosp/Jackson Hlth, Ophthalmology Duke Univ Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
    • Duke University
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    • Florida
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Friedland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friedland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Friedland has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

