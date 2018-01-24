Dr. Friedland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beth Friedland, MD
Overview
Dr. Beth Friedland, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.
Dr. Friedland works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Unc Kittner Eye Center2226 Nelson Hwy Ste 200, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 Directions (984) 974-2020
-
2
UNC Eye Holly Springs781 Avent Ferry Rd, Holly Springs, NC 27540 Directions (984) 974-4040
-
3
UNC Park Ophthalmology6512 Six Forks Rd Ste 105, Raleigh, NC 27615 Directions (919) 846-6915
Hospital Affiliations
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedland?
Our entire family sees Dr. Friedland. She is attentive and very knowledgeable. My daughter had an incident at school and a tree branch hit her eye, Dr. Friedland was in surgery when I called, but called me back as soon as she finished and offered to meet us after hours to see our daughter.
About Dr. Beth Friedland, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295728608
Education & Certifications
- University Fla
- Jackson Mem Hosp/Jackson Hlth, Ophthalmology Duke Univ Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Duke University
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Florida
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedland works at
Dr. Friedland has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Friedland speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.