Dr. Beth Freedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Freedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beth Freedman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Freedman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mount Kisco Medical Group110 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
-
2
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
-
3
CareMount Medical, P.C., Mount Kisco, NY400 E Main St, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 242-2991
-
4
The Ambulatory Surgery Center of Westchester34 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 244-6759
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freedman?
The day I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I called based on a recommendation to Dr. Freedman’s office and she cleared her schedule to see me the next morning. She was thorough, caring and reassuring. From surgery to follow-up I felt thankful to be a patient of hers. Definitely would recommended her to others.
About Dr. Beth Freedman, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1821325457
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freedman works at
Dr. Freedman has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.