Overview

Dr. Beth Freedland, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Medicine. and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Freedland works at Dr. Beth Freedland, DO in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.