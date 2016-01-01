See All Pediatricians in Seattle, WA
Pediatrics
Dr. Beth Ebel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.

Dr. Ebel works at Pediatric Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Pediatric Clinic at Harborview
    329 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Harborview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis

Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

About Dr. Beth Ebel, MD

  Pediatrics
27 years of experience
  27 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English, Spanish
NPI Number
  1952491847
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  RWJ Clin Scholars Program U Wash
Residency
  The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Internship
  The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Medical Education
  HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Beth Ebel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Ebel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Ebel works at Pediatric Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA.

Dr. Ebel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ebel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ebel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

