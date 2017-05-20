Dr. Beth Duncan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Duncan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beth Duncan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.
Dr. Duncan works at
Locations
Paul E Howard MD17316 Coastal Hwy, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 644-2232
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Duncan is very caring and kind. She reviews the results of tests ordered. She is very smart and I am very confident with her results.
About Dr. Beth Duncan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duncan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan has seen patients for Tinnitus, Outer Ear Infection and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duncan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.
