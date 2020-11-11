Dr. Beth Del Savio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Savio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Del Savio, MD
Overview
Dr. Beth Del Savio, MD is a Dermatologist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Locations
Spartanburg Dermatology & Skin Surgery Clinic PC2020 N CHURCH STREET PL, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 457-4432
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very well educated and personable. Highly recommend. Dr. Del Savio is an awesome person and medical professions. She is very literate on all things dermatological.
About Dr. Beth Del Savio, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Del Savio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Del Savio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Del Savio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Del Savio has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Del Savio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Savio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Savio.
