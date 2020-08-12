Dr. Dayton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beth Dayton, MD
Overview
Dr. Beth Dayton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.
Dr. Dayton works at
Locations
Hematology Oncology of Salem Llp875 Oak St SE Ste 4030, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 561-6444
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I had a breast surgery done by Dr. Dayton many years ago and my experience was excellent. There was the possibility of finding a malignancy, which luckily didn't happen. She was very explanatory and prepared me for the surgical experience very well and her follow up was great. Even though I scar very easily, my incision site was beautifully done and most people cannot even tell it happened. In addition, I worked as an ICU nurse at the hospital she's affiliated with and I came to respect her and her expertise immensely. She gave accurate information to patients and their families in an understandable way. I certainly would go to her for another surgery if needed. I trust her implicitly.
About Dr. Beth Dayton, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1184672651
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dayton accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dayton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dayton works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dayton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dayton.
