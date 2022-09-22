Overview

Dr. Beth Colombo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Leominster, MA.



Dr. Colombo works at COSMETIC PLASTIC SURGERY CTR in Leominster, MA with other offices in Lewiston, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.