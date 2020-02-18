See All General Surgeons in Guilford, CT
Super Profile

Dr. Beth Collins, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Beth Collins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Guilford, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University College Dublin and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus.

Dr. Collins works at Beth Collins, MD - Guilford in Guilford, CT with other offices in Mystic, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beth Collins, MD - Guilford
    2614 Boston Post Rd Ste 16C, Guilford, CT 06437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 884-8311
  2. 2
    Beth Collins, MD - Mystic
    55 Willow St, Mystic, CT 06355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 572-6868

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aging Face
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia
Aging Face
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia

Aging Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Network
    • Connecticare
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Beth Collins, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316972078
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University College Dublin
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beth Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

