Dr. Beth Collins, MD
Overview
Dr. Beth Collins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Guilford, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University College Dublin and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus.
Locations
Beth Collins, MD - Guilford2614 Boston Post Rd Ste 16C, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 884-8311
Beth Collins, MD - Mystic55 Willow St, Mystic, CT 06355 Directions (860) 572-6868
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beth Collins is just wonderful and amazing at what she does. She transformed my body... I LOVE IT!!!! I look Gorgeous and feel Great!! Thank you Doc, I am for ever grateful.
About Dr. Beth Collins, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University College Dublin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
