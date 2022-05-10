Overview

Dr. Beth Cohen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Cohen works at COHEN BETH A MD PC in East Stroudsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.