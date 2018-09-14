Dr. Beth Buscher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buscher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Buscher, MD
Overview
Dr. Beth Buscher, MD is a Dermatologist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Buscher works at
Locations
Continental Continence Center120 Park Lane Rd, New Milford, CT 06776 Directions (860) 350-4152
Dermatology Assoc of Western Ct PC170 Mount Pleasant Rd Ste 201, Newtown, CT 06470 Directions (203) 792-4151
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Buscher for many years and would not go to anyone else. I completely trust her, and she is so personable too!
About Dr. Beth Buscher, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1427053776
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buscher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buscher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buscher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buscher works at
Dr. Buscher has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Keloid Scar and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buscher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Buscher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buscher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buscher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buscher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.