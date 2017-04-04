Dr. Beth Burghardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burghardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Burghardt, MD
Overview
Dr. Beth Burghardt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.
Dr. Burghardt works at
Locations
Beth Cady Burghardt MD PC5100 W Taft Rd Ste 4L, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 452-2124
Crouse Health736 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 452-2124Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Physicians Office Building Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility725 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 470-7994
Patient Blood Draw Service Center At Madison-irving475 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 470-8401
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Willing to take the time to listen to your problems. Not that many like that anymore. Have had a lot of experience I'm a cancer survivor.
About Dr. Beth Burghardt, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1568434454
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burghardt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burghardt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burghardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burghardt works at
Dr. Burghardt has seen patients for Otitis Media, Tongue-Tie and Ear Tube Placement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burghardt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Burghardt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burghardt.
