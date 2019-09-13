See All General Surgeons in Greeneville, TN
Dr. Beth Bulawa, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Beth Bulawa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greeneville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.

Dr. Bulawa works at Greeneville Family Practice Associates in Greeneville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greeneville Family Practice Associates
    1404 Tusculum Blvd Ste 2100, Greeneville, TN 37745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 638-1189
  2. 2
    Takoma Medical Office Building
    438 E Vann Rd Ste 200, Greeneville, TN 37743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 278-1704

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal Fistula
Gallstones
Pelvic Abscess
Anal Fistula
Gallstones
Pelvic Abscess

Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 13, 2019
    awesome surgeon and staff- they really care about their patients and treat them as a person not just a number
    — Sep 13, 2019
    About Dr. Beth Bulawa, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285620781
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beth Bulawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bulawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bulawa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bulawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bulawa works at Greeneville Family Practice Associates in Greeneville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Bulawa’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bulawa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bulawa.

