Rheumatology
Dr. Beth Biggee, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Salem, NH. They completed their fellowship with Tufts New England Medical Center

Dr. Biggee works at Orthopaedics Northeast in Salem, NH with other offices in North Andover, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedics Northeast PC
    29 Stiles Rd Ste 102, Salem, NH 03079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 898-2220
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Orthopaedics Northeast LLC
    575 Turnpike St Ste 11, North Andover, MA 01845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 794-1946

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
  • Lawrence General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 22, 2022
    Excellent visit
    — Nov 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Beth Biggee, MD
    About Dr. Beth Biggee, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750346623
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beth Biggee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biggee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Biggee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Biggee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Biggee has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biggee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Biggee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biggee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biggee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biggee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

