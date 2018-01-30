Overview

Dr. Beth Baker, MD is a Pulmonologist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Bartlett Regional Hospital.



Dr. Baker works at Internal Medicine Associates, LLC in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.