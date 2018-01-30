Dr. Beth Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Baker, MD
Dr. Beth Baker, MD is a Pulmonologist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Bartlett Regional Hospital.
Ima2841 Debarr Rd Ste 50, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 276-2811
Adult Pulmonology and Sleep Center3340 Providence Dr Ste A370, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 646-1009
Peak Providence Office3831 Piper St Ste SLL020, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 331-3640
- Bartlett Regional Hospital
My husband has seen Dr. Baker a couple of times now. I would say Dr. Baker is one of the most caring, kind doctors We have ever had. Asks lots of questions and she explains so well..
About Dr. Beth Baker, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1184606956
- University Utah Hosps
- University Conn Hosps
- Framingham Union Hospital
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
