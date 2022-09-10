Dr. Beth Bailey, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Bailey, DMD
Overview
Dr. Beth Bailey, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Bailey works at
Locations
-
1
St Matthews Dental Care219 Breckenridge Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 406-8289Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bailey?
She was very helpful and seemed to really care about my trouble with my dentures! I was really pleased with her
About Dr. Beth Bailey, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1255861076
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bailey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.