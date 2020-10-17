Overview

Dr. Beth Archer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Archer works at Novant Health Huntersville Adult Medicine in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.