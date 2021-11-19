Dr. Beth Anglin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anglin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Anglin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beth Anglin, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Anglin works at
Locations
Secondary Office5757 Warren Pkwy Ste 200, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 501-5427
Complete Breast Care3801 W 15th St Ste 150B, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (214) 501-5427
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Staff was polite, got me in on time. Beth was very thorough answered every question and then some that husband prepared prior to visit.
About Dr. Beth Anglin, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164518288
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW Med Ctr/Parkland Hosp
- University Hospital - St Paul
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anglin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anglin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anglin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anglin works at
Dr. Anglin has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anglin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anglin speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Anglin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anglin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anglin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anglin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.