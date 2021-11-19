See All General Surgeons in Frisco, TX
Dr. Beth Anglin, MD

Breast Surgery
3.9 (37)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Beth Anglin, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Anglin works at North Lake Ob/Gyn in Frisco, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    5757 Warren Pkwy Ste 200, Frisco, TX 75034
    Complete Breast Care
    3801 W 15th St Ste 150B, Plano, TX 75075

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Mckinney
  • Medical City Plano
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Increased Risk to Develop Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 19, 2021
    Staff was polite, got me in on time. Beth was very thorough answered every question and then some that husband prepared prior to visit.
    Nov 19, 2021
    About Dr. Beth Anglin, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1164518288
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Tex SW Med Ctr/Parkland Hosp
    Internship
    • University Hospital - St Paul
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beth Anglin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anglin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anglin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anglin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anglin has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anglin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Anglin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anglin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anglin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anglin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

