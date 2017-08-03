Overview

Dr. Beth Andersen, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Redmond, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Seattle Children's Hospital, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Andersen works at PROLIANCE ORTHOPEDICS AND SPORTS MEDICINE in Redmond, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis and Phimosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.