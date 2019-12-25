Dr. Beth Amspaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amspaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Amspaugh, MD
Overview
Dr. Beth Amspaugh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.
Dr. Amspaugh works at
Locations
-
1
Beth M. Amspaugh MD2101 Westown Pkwy Ste 2, West Des Moines, IA 50265 Directions (507) 284-2511
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amspaugh?
She is personable, knowledgeable, and an excellent opthamologist!
About Dr. Beth Amspaugh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1861644817
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amspaugh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amspaugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amspaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amspaugh works at
Dr. Amspaugh has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amspaugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Amspaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amspaugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amspaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amspaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.