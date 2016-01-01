See All Psychiatrists in Boston, MA
Psychiatry
3 (9)
Overview

Dr. Bessel Van Der Kolk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    16 Braddock Park, Boston, MA 02116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 784-2644
  2. 2
    84 Saint Paul St Apt T1, Brookline, MA 02446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 413-0794

Ratings & Reviews
2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(4)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Bessel Van Der Kolk, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1902935182
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Van Der Kolk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Van Der Kolk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Der Kolk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Der Kolk.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Der Kolk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Der Kolk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

