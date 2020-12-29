Overview

Dr. Bess Chang, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Chang works at Bess L Chang, Neurologist in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.