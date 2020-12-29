Dr. Bess Chang, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bess Chang, DO
Dr. Bess Chang, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Medical Neurology Pllc8530 W Sunset Rd Ste 350, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 851-1065
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Hi y'all l saw her October 2019 and it was all good!! Nerve and muscle test, she did great, why l can tell you this bc I done it twice years prior prior to Dr. Chang and they were totally uncomfortable! I couldn't even finish them tests it was that bad ??????? . Dr. Chang with me had examination room manners and answered questions, explained, shared personal, l have new insurance now so l'm going back . 12/2020 ??
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1942228515
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Polish.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
