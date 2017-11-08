Overview

Dr. Bess Brackett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati - MD and is affiliated with Banner Lassen Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Brackett works at ACUTE CARE SURGERY MEDICAL GROUP INC in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Jackson, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.