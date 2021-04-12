Dr. Besiana Liti, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Besiana Liti, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Besiana Liti, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.
New England Heart and Vascular Institute100 McGregor St, Manchester, NH 03102 Directions (603) 669-0413Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cholesterol Management Center Nehvi At St. Joseph Hospital166 Kinsley St, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 669-0413
- Catholic Medical Center
- St. Joseph Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
My dad is 99 years old. He has outlived many treating cardiologists in the 60 years he been treated for cardiac issues. He loves and trusts Dr.Liti and follows her recommendations. She has a lovely manner especially with older patients and quite frankly it is a blessing we got her!
- Cardiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
