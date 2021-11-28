See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Houston, TX
Overview

Dr. Beryl Randolph, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Randolph works at East Houston Medical Group in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Houston Medical Group
    12930 East Fwy # 120, Houston, TX 77015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 408-2760
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
  • East Houston Hospital & Clinics
  • Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Childbirth Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Nov 28, 2021
    On March 27, 2000 you delivered my only child Anthony in Ohio. Delivery was smooth and mom & baby were healthy. Your prenatal and post natal care was fabulous. When you let me know you were moving I was sad to lose you as my physician. Every day I am thankful for the blessing to have had you deliver my child. I will NEVER forget you. —Joyce
    Joyce Lobo — Nov 28, 2021
    About Dr. Beryl Randolph, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1205845393
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Good Samaritan Hospital|Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital and Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beryl Randolph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Randolph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Randolph has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Randolph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Randolph works at East Houston Medical Group in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Randolph’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Randolph. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randolph.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Randolph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Randolph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

