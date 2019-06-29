Overview

Dr. Beryl Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Coastal Surgical Specialists PC in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.