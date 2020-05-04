Dr. Bertrand Tuan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bertrand Tuan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bertrand Tuan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal.
They frequently treat conditions like Purpura, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2100 Webster St Ste 22, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 923-3012
Hospital Affiliations
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tuan took a lot of time explaining CLL lymphoma to my husband and I, and the options for treatment etc. We feel extremely comfortable with him in charge of my husband’s CLL lymphoma.
About Dr. Bertrand Tuan, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1578632980
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
