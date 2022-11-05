Overview

Dr. Bertrand Mukete, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hanover, PA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover, Upmc Memorial and WellSpan York Hospital.



Dr. Mukete works at UPMC Heart And Vascular in Hanover, PA with other offices in Gilbert, AZ and Dulles, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.