Dr. Bertrand Mukete, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bertrand Mukete, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hanover, PA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover, Upmc Memorial and WellSpan York Hospital.
Dr. Mukete works at
Locations
-
1
Hanover Med Grp Cardiology310 Stock St Ste 3, Hanover, PA 17331 Directions (717) 637-1738
-
2
A Cardiovascular & Arrhythmia Institute2563 S Val Vista Dr Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 889-1573
-
3
Loudoun Cardiology24430 Stone Springs Blvd Ste 500, Dulles, VA 20166 Directions (703) 665-2099
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hanover
- Upmc Memorial
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mukete is an excellent cardiologist. He is on top of his game, a professional in his craft and always willing to address concerns or questions. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend him to anyone needing a cardiologist.
About Dr. Bertrand Mukete, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English, French
- 1164612495
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai St Lukes-Roosevelt Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- St Georges U
- University Of Maryland
- Cardiovascular Disease, Interventional Cardiology and Nuclear Cardiology
Dr. Mukete works at
Dr. Mukete speaks French.
