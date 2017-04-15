Dr. Bertrand Anz II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anz II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bertrand Anz II, MD
Overview
Dr. Bertrand Anz II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Auburn, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Anz II works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Arts Eye Clinic & Optical1805 Lakeside Cir, Auburn, AL 36830 Directions (334) 821-3838
Hospital Affiliations
- East Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anz II?
This is the only place I will go for eye exams and eyeglasses. Friendly, professional staff.
About Dr. Bertrand Anz II, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1598778912
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- Duke University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anz II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anz II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anz II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anz II works at
Dr. Anz II has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Drusen and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anz II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Anz II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anz II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anz II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anz II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.