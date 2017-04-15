Overview

Dr. Bertrand Anz II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Auburn, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Anz II works at Medical Arts Eye Clinic in Auburn, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Drusen and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.