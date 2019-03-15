Dr. Bertrand Anz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bertrand Anz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bertrand Anz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Dr. Anz works at
Locations
-
1
Tennessee Oncology Pllc2004 Hayes St Ste 800, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (423) 698-1844
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anz?
Definitely would recommend Dr. Anz, lll. He is extremely knowledgeable in his area of expertise, he always takes time to explain my concerns, and also shows compassion for his patients. ??
About Dr. Bertrand Anz, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1205996014
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anz works at
Dr. Anz has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Anz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.