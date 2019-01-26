Dr. Bertram Matsumoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matsumoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bertram Matsumoto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine.
Ophthalmic Surgeons/Physicians3200 S Country Club Way, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 839-0206Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Matsumoto is an outstanding physician and surgeon. He has performed my cataract surgery and routine care in an exceptional manner. I have recommended several patients to him. All results have been exceptionally high quality.
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Wash Univ
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Matsumoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matsumoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matsumoto has seen patients for Presbyopia, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matsumoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Matsumoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matsumoto.
