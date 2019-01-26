Overview

Dr. Bertram Matsumoto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Matsumoto works at Ophthalmic Surgeons/Physicians in Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.