Dr. Bertram Chinn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bertram Chinn, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Locations
Associated Colon & Rectal Sgns3900 Park Ave Ste 101, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 494-6640Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Associated Colon & Rectal Sgns33 Overlook Rd Ste 211, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 522-2575Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Overlook Hospital99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (732) 494-6640
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Performed a right colectomy on me and has done two colonoscopies on me. He has terrific bedside manner and is very knowledgeable in his field.
About Dr. Bertram Chinn, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chinn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chinn has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chinn speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Chinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chinn.
