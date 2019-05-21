Overview

Dr. Bertram Chinn, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Chinn works at Associated Colon & Rectal Sgns in Edison, NJ with other offices in Summit, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.