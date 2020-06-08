Dr. Bertram Caruthers Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caruthers Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bertram Caruthers Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Bertram Caruthers Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Locations
Bertram Caruthers Jr MD PA1734 E 63rd St Ste 470, Kansas City, MO 64110 Directions (816) 333-6555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Caruthers is an excellent dermatologist. I’ve been going to him since I was a teen (40+ years ago) I’ve tried other derms when I lived in other cities, but no one was as good at diagnosing and solving my skin ailments. You do have to wait a while to get in for an appointment, but it’s totally worth the wait. Not sure what I will do when he retires.
About Dr. Bertram Caruthers Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Dr. Caruthers Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caruthers Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caruthers Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caruthers Jr has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caruthers Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Caruthers Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caruthers Jr.
