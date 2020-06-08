See All Dermatologists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Bertram Caruthers Jr, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Dr. Bertram Caruthers Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.

Dr. Caruthers Jr works at BERTRAM CARUTHERS JR M D P A in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bertram Caruthers Jr MD PA
    1734 E 63rd St Ste 470, Kansas City, MO 64110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 333-6555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Acne
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 08, 2020
    Dr. Caruthers is an excellent dermatologist. I’ve been going to him since I was a teen (40+ years ago) I’ve tried other derms when I lived in other cities, but no one was as good at diagnosing and solving my skin ailments. You do have to wait a while to get in for an appointment, but it’s totally worth the wait. Not sure what I will do when he retires.
    About Dr. Bertram Caruthers Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629074406
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bertram Caruthers Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caruthers Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caruthers Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caruthers Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caruthers Jr works at BERTRAM CARUTHERS JR M D P A in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Caruthers Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Caruthers Jr has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caruthers Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Caruthers Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caruthers Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caruthers Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caruthers Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

