Dr. Berton Taffet, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Berton Taffet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Taffet works at
West Morris Orthopedic & Sports Medicine LLC111 Madison Ave Ste 400, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 984-0404Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
My Father has recently had surgery with Dr. Taffet. Since the first visit, Dr. Taffet showed a lot of empathy and care for my father's condition. He was very quick to modify his schedule and have my father's surgery scheduled almost right away. Before, during and after surgery Dr. Taffet has been very responsive and accessible. He called me right after surgery and througly went over details. He also was open to answer any question I had. His staff has been impeccable. They took care of scheduling physical therapy so my father had everything he needed before leaving the hospital.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1366430209
- University CO
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Bronx Muni Hospital Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
