Dr. Berto Lopez, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (35)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Berto Lopez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.

Dr. Lopez works at LOPEZ BERTO MD in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Berto Lopez MD, PA
    4280 Professional Center Dr Ste 300, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 616-3939
    Anthony Atalla MD PA
    1501 Presidential Way Ste 21, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 842-6141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pelvic Pain
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Feb 18, 2021
    Dr. Lopez has delivered 2 out of 3 of my children and inserted my IUD, Ive been going to him for about 10 years now and I am always satisfied with his professionalism and how much he actually cares. If I see him in the hallways of Good Sams (i work in the victor farris building) he always speaks to me and if i have a question on the spot he will answer, most doctors wont do that. I havent had issues with his staff as some of these reviews have said but i think he is great
    About Dr. Berto Lopez, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1831176544
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University Affil Hosps
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Berto Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

