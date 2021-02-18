Dr. Berto Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Berto Lopez, MD
Overview
Dr. Berto Lopez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.
Dr. Lopez works at
Locations
Berto Lopez MD, PA4280 Professional Center Dr Ste 300, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 616-3939
Anthony Atalla MD PA1501 Presidential Way Ste 21, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 842-6141
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lopez has delivered 2 out of 3 of my children and inserted my IUD, Ive been going to him for about 10 years now and I am always satisfied with his professionalism and how much he actually cares. If I see him in the hallways of Good Sams (i work in the victor farris building) he always speaks to me and if i have a question on the spot he will answer, most doctors wont do that. I havent had issues with his staff as some of these reviews have said but i think he is great
About Dr. Berto Lopez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831176544
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Affil Hosps
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lopez speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.