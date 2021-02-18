Overview

Dr. Berto Lopez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.



Dr. Lopez works at LOPEZ BERTO MD in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.