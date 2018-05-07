Dr. Bertha Fonseca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fonseca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bertha Fonseca, MD
Overview
Dr. Bertha Fonseca, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED.
Dr. Fonseca works at
Locations
-
1
Alberto Sirven MD747 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 411, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fonseca?
Dr. Fonseca has been my doctor for 10 years. She's very knowledgeable and willing to answer my many questions. If I'm sick she will make time to see me promptly and to offer various treatment options. If she's unsure about the cause of a medical problem, she orders tests to determine the proper diagnoses. Her assistant, Monica, is amazing also! Like Dr. Fonseca, her dedication, quick response and kindness inspire trust. I highly recommended Dr. Fonsec?a.
About Dr. Bertha Fonseca, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1851592729
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fonseca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fonseca accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fonseca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fonseca works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fonseca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fonseca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fonseca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fonseca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.