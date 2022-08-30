Overview

Dr. Bertha Baum, DO is a Dermatologist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.



Dr. Baum works at Advanced Dermatology in Pompano Beach, FL with other offices in Hallandale Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.