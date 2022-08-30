Dr. Bertha Baum, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bertha Baum, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bertha Baum, DO is a Dermatologist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.
A Center for Dermatology2766 W Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 Directions (954) 977-0270
Hollywood Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Specialist1250 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste 800, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (561) 750-0544
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Very pleased with Dr Baum and her team. Great and personalized assistance . Cordial and efficient team Her diagnosis and procedures are highly recommended . I have been a patient for more than 6 years and would not even thing of lolling for any other dermatologist
About Dr. Bertha Baum, DO
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1801162094
- Dermatology Research Fellowship
- Larkin Community Hospital
- Westchester General Hospital
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- University of Miami
Dr. Baum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baum works at
Dr. Baum has seen patients for Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baum speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Baum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.