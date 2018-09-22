Overview

Dr. Bertha Ayi, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Mercyone Siouxland Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ayi works at Essentia Health-Fargo in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.