Dr. Bert Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bert Williams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bert Williams, MD is an Urology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital, Upmc Hanover, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and WellSpan York Hospital.
Dr. Williams works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mid-maryland Urologic Services97 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 102, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 694-0414
-
2
Mmus At Gettysburg20 Expedition Trl Ste 105, Gettysburg, PA 17325 Directions (717) 334-0091
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
- Upmc Hanover
- WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
My urologist was on leave & he was the only one of like 5 urologist I called that could see me. The ladies were very nice & personable, he had a great “chair side” manor, he listened & did a thorough examination covering all the bases! Send me for a kidney & bladder scan & a urine culture. I’m so grateful he was able to see me - he was a lifesaver! I was skeptical bc of all the “just ok” reviews. Not my experience @ all! Seems to me to be very competent! Definitely recommend him & his practice!
About Dr. Bert Williams, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1497813208
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.